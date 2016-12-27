Wrong-way driver arrested after crash on I-24 in Middle Tennessee

WKRN Published:
(Photo: WKRN)
(Photo: WKRN)

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man driving the wrong way on Interstate 24 crashed his vehicle in La Vergne and was taken into custody by authorities in Rutherford County Tuesday morning.

Investigators said the wrong way driver was first reported at 3:16 a.m.

La Vergne Police Chief Mike Walker said the driver reportedly got on I-24 West in Nashville, driving east and side-swiping a car at the I-40 split.

Authorities said the driver could have gone the wrong way on I-24 for as many as 20 miles.

The driver eventually crashed near the Waldron Road exit in La Vergne and fire eventually overtook the vehicle.

The driver has been arrested, according to La Vergne police.

The scene was cleared at around 5 a.m.

