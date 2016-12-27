‘Star Wars’ actress Carrie Fisher dies at 60

LOS ANGELES (WATE) – Actress Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in ‘Star Wars,’ has died at age 60, daughter’s publicist says.

The actress was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 855 this morning,” Halls told ABC News in a statement. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly.

Fisher is the daughter of actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher. Following in her parents’ footsteps, she made her first Broadway debut at the age of 15 alongside her mother in “Irene.” Her movie debut came in the 1975 Warren Beatty film “Shampoo,” but in 1977, “Star Wars” made her a household name.

Reynolds said “Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop.”

After a variety of TV roles, Fisher’s next big movie was “The Blues Brothers,” though she was listed in the credits as “mystery woman.” She then appeared in the “Star Wars” sequels “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi,” and starred in the Broadway show, “Agnes of God.” In 1986, she appeared in Woody Allen‘s acclaimed film “Hannah and Her Sisters.”

The next year saw the arrival of Fisher’s first book “Postcards from the Edge,” a loosely autobiographical novel which was turned into a film starring Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine. She continued working steadily appearing in movies including “When Harry Met Sally,” “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery,” “Scream 3” and “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.” Her career as an author continued as well: she published the novels “Surrender the Pink” and “Delusions of Grandma.”

Fisher also helped polish several writers’ screenplays on movies she worked on including “Hook,” “Lethal weapon3″ and Outbreak.”

She returned as Leia in 2015’s “The Force Awakens.” She was married to Paul Simon from 1983 to 1984, but had no children. She and talent agent Bryan Lourd welcomed daughter, actress Billie Lourd, in 1992. Fisher is survived by her daughter, mother, brother Todd Fisher, and half-sisters Joely Fisher and Tricia Leigh Fisher.

At last I know what I want for Christmas. The galaxy's beloved Princess, fully functional once more. And soon. — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 24, 2016

I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad. — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher: A Life in Photos View as list View as gallery Open Gallery FILE - In this Oct. 5, 1978 photo, from left, actors Harrison Ford, Anthony Daniels, Carrie Fisher and Peter Mayhew take a break from filming a television special in Los Angeles to be telecast during the holidays. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist says Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/George Brich, File) Bruno Kirby, left, as Jess, and Carrie Fisher, as Marie, in a scene from "When Harry Met Sally." (MGM) FILE - In this Nov. 13, 1978 file photo, Harrison Ford talks with Carrie Fisher during a break in the filming of the CBS-TV special "The Star Wars Holiday" in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist says Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/George Brich, File) FILE - In this March 11, 1982 file photo, actress Carrie Fisher and singer-composer Paul Simon leave the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York, after a memorial service for comedian John Belushi. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist says Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler, File) FILE - In this Nov. 13, 1978 file photo, shows, from left, Kenny Baker, Anthony Daniels, Peter Mayhew, Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, and Mark Hamill during the filming of the CBS-TV special "The Star Wars Holiday" in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist says Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/George Brich, File) Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Sept. 10, 2011, in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizello/AP Photo) Carrie Fisher's parents, Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, appear before the camera with their daughter to pose for their first family group picture in Hollywood, Jan. 2, 1957. (AP) Carrie Fisher, center, as Princess Leia, in a scene from "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi." (LucasFilm Ltd.) Carrie Fisher, with her dog Gary, poses for photographs as she takes part in a campaign event to hand a petition against China's Yulin dog meat festival to the Chinese Embassy in London, June 7, 2016. (Matt Dunham/AP Photo) Carrie Fisher, as Princess Leia Organa, in a scene from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." (LucasFilm Ltd.) Carrie Fisher appears at Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" panel on day 2 of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 10, 2015, in San Diego, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) FILE - In this July 10, 2015, file photo, Carrie Fisher, left, and Harrison Ford kiss at the Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" panel on day 2 of Comic-Con International in San Diego, Calif. Fisher revealed in an interview with People magazine published online on Nov. 15, 2016, that she had an affair with Ford during the filming of the 1977 film, "Star Wars." (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Mark Hamill, as Luke Skywalker, Carrie Fisher, as Princess Leia, and Harrison Ford, as Han Solo, in a scene from "Star Wars: A New Hope." The "Star Wars" franchise would go on to propel Fisher into the spotlight and making the three lifelong friends. (LucasFilm Ltd.) FILE - This May 2, 1973 file photo shows Carrie Fisher, the 16-year-old daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, in the back garden of the house on the East Side of New York where she lives with her mother. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist says Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Jerry Mosey, File) FILE - This May 2, 1973 file photo shows Carrie Fisher, the 16-year-old daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, in New York. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist says Carrie Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Jerry Mosey, File) FILE - This May 2, 1973 file photo shows Carrie Fisher, the 16-year-old daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, in New York. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist says Carrie Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Jerry Mosey, File) FILE - This Sept. 14, 1990 file photo shows actress and author Carrie Fisher in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist says Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Julie Markes, File) FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2003 file photo, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at the "Runway for Life" Celebrity Fashion Show Benefitting St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital and celebrating the DVD relese of Chicago in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist said Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Jill Connelly, File) FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 20, 2004 file photo, author Carrie Fisher autographs her new book "The Best Awful" at a promotional event in London. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist said Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/John D. McHugh, File) FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2009 file photo, actress and writer Carrie Fisher appears on the NBC "Today" television program in New York to discuss "Wishful Drinking," her autobiographical solo show on Broadway. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist said Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) FILE - In this Thursday, April 7, 2011 file photo, Carrie Fisher arrives at the 2011 NewNowNext Awards in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist said Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015 file photo, Carrie Fisher presents the life achievement award on stage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist said Fisher has died at the age of 60. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.