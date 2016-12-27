‘Star Wars’ actress Carrie Fisher dies at 60

LOS ANGELES (WATE) – Actress Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in ‘Star Wars,’ has died at age 60, daughter’s publicist says.
The actress was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday.
“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 855 this morning,” Halls told ABC News in a statement. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly.
Fisher is the daughter of actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher. Following in her parents’ footsteps, she made her first Broadway debut at the age of 15 alongside her mother in “Irene.” Her movie debut came in the 1975 Warren Beatty film “Shampoo,” but in 1977, “Star Wars” made her a household name.
Reynolds said “Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop.”
After a variety of TV roles, Fisher’s next big movie was “The Blues Brothers,” though she was listed in the credits as “mystery woman.” She then appeared in the “Star Wars” sequels “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi,” and starred in the Broadway show, “Agnes of God.” In 1986, she appeared in Woody Allen‘s acclaimed film “Hannah and Her Sisters.”
The next year saw the arrival of Fisher’s first book “Postcards from the Edge,” a loosely autobiographical novel which was turned into a film starring Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine. She continued working steadily appearing in movies including “When Harry Met Sally,” “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery,” “Scream 3” and “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.” Her career as an author continued as well: she published the novels “Surrender the Pink” and “Delusions of Grandma.”
Fisher also helped polish several writers’ screenplays on movies she worked on including “Hook,” “Lethal weapon3″ and Outbreak.”
She returned as Leia in 2015’s “The Force Awakens.” She was married to Paul Simon from 1983 to 1984, but had no children. She and talent agent Bryan Lourd welcomed daughter, actress Billie Lourd, in 1992. Fisher is survived by her daughter, mother, brother Todd Fisher, and half-sisters Joely Fisher and Tricia Leigh Fisher.
ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.