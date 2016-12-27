Sheriff’s office: Middle Tennessee teen shot while 2 friends played with gun

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 16-year-old boy was shot Tuesday afternoon and early evidence suggests it happened as teens were playing with gun, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to Davis Corner Road near Burton Road shortly after 1 p.m. where the teen was found with a shot to his neck.

He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Neither his name nor an update on his condition was immediately released.

The sheriff’s office told News 2 the investigation is ongoing but early evidence suggests two teenagers were playing with a gun when it went off.

They said charges could be pressed as more information develops.