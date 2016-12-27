Family identifies 3 missing on plane in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Officials are looking for a plane that may have gone missing over the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Monday evening.

Sevier County dispatchers say they have tracked the plane to just west of the Mt. LeConte and Chimneys area near the North Carolina state line, but the plane has not yet been found. Park rangers say they are heading to the area where they think the plane may be.

A release from park officials says they received a report around 7:35 p.m. that a missing single-engine airplane might have gone down southwest of Mount LeConte Lodge. The Federal Aviation Administration issued an alert notice during the night saying that the plane was a Cessna 182 fixed wing single-engine aircraft.

There were three people on board. Family members tell WATE 6 On Your Side David Starling, Kim Smith and Hunter Starling left on the plane at noon on Monday.

The FAA says the flight was heading to Gatlinburg–Pigeon Forge Airport from Jacksonville, Florida.

The FAA alert was issued after a family member notified the agency that the flight didn’t arrive. Information from McGhee Tyson Airport’s tower radar and the plane’s emergency locator transmitter was used to find the area. The Air Force Rescue Coordination Center says the plane was in contact with air traffic controllers at McGhee Tyson. There is no more information on the conversations.

Park rangers are working with the Civil Air Patrol in an attempt to locate the plane. Crews tried to find the plane using the emergency locator transmitter Monday. However, the plan’s transmissions were not found.

Ground teams searched the area near Bearpen Hollow Branch and southwest of the Bullhead Trail. The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency is also helping with the search.

