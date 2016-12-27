Park rangers, Civil Air Patrol search for missing plane in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:
More than 10 million people visited the Great Smoky National Park in 2014.
GATLINBURG (WATE) – Officials are looking for a plane that may have gone missing over the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Monday evening.

A release from park officials says they received a report around 7:35 p.m. that a missing single-engine airplane might have gone down in the central area of the park. It was reported missing south of the Sevierville Airport.

Park rangers are working with the Civil Air Patrol in an attempt to locate the plane. No other information has been released. The release did not say how many people were on board.

