Maryville High School appoints new head football coach

MARYVILLE (WATE) – Maryville City Schools appointed Derek Hunt as their new head varsity coach.

Hunt will move to Maryville High School for the 2017-18 school year, but Maryville City Schools said his coaching duties will begin immediately. He currently teaches seventh grade math at Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School.

A 2007 graduate of Maryville High School, hunt won state titles in both football and basketball during his time at the school. He also played football at Maryville College and has coached both football and basketball at Maryville High School.

“Our goal is to continue the long tradition of success for our football program – a record marked with outstanding results both on and off the field. Derek is the best person, at this time, to carry this legacy program into the future,” said Maryville High School Principal Greg Roach. “While he is young in years, his wealth of experience and demonstrated leadership abilities should offer us the greatest potential for a seamless transition. I agree with a quote in the local paper in early 2015, which stated that time works on Hunt’s side. He isn’t far from his championship playing days at Maryville. But in the same breath, he’s far enough along in his coaching career to command respect.”

Hunt will take George Quarles’ position. Quarles left for a coaching job at Furman University.

“It has been my great privilege and honor to work beside George Quarles for the past seven seasons at MHS,” said Hunt in a statement. “I am humbled to accept this position and look forward to continuing to work with our excellent coaching staff to offer the best possible high school football experience for students, fans, and our community. Go Rebels!”