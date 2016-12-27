Man arrested for Knoxville robberies charged with 3 Knox County robberies

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A man arrested earlier this month in connection with several armed robberies in the city of Knoxville has now been charged with three armed robberies in Knox County.

Dudley Aaron Moore, 38, was arrested on December 5 in connection with the robbery of a CVS at 4864 North Broadway on November 24, the Subway at 4803 North Broadway on November 28, and the Shoe Show at 6721 Clinton Highway on November 30.

He has now been charged with robbing a Rocky Top Market at 308 E. Emory Road on October 26, a Dollar General at 1923 E. Raccoon Valley Road on October 24, and another Shoe Show on 4251 Sam Walton Way in Halls December 5.

He is also being held on violation of the sex offender registry, violation of community supervision and a drug charge.

