Lenoir City woman accused of smashing boyfriend’s truck, setting house on fire

Related Coverage Lenoir City woman charged with attempted murder, intentionally setting house fire

LENOIR CITY (WATE) – Court records reveal a Lenoir City woman indicted on attempted murder charges is accused of setting her boyfriend’s house on fire and smashing his pickup truck’s windshield after a fight.

Melody Dawn Shaver was taken into custody on December 19 at her house. She is charged with aggravated arson, vandalism and two counts of attempted first degree murder.

On January 20, investigators said Shaver got in a fight with her boyfriend, Donald Thomason, who lived in a house at 708 W Broadway in Lenoir City. Police said Shaver smashed the windshield of Thomason’s truck with her fist, then picked up a landscaping timber and smashed the windshield. Later, investigators said Shaver admitted she had gotten mad and destroyed the windshield.

Previous story: Lenoir City woman charged with attempted murder, intentionally setting house fire

Thomason said he left the house to get away from Shaver and when he returned, he found the house on fire and Shaver had left the apartment. Investigators said the fire started in the bedroom, which is where Thomason said he last saw Shaver.

Police said the fire caused extensive damage to the downstairs apartment and put two upstairs residents in danger of death or serious injury. The upstairs neighbors were able to evacuate the house and call 911 for help.

Shaver was later located at her property by officers with the Lenoir City Police Department. Prior to contacting Shaver, Loudon police officers Mike Newman and John Yates said they could hear her talking loudly inside her apartment and heard her state that she had set fire to Thomason’s apartment.