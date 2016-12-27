Knoxville to ring in the New Year on Market Square

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The city of Knoxville will be ringing in the New Year on Market Square.

New Year’s Eve on Market Square will start at 9 p.m. on Saturday. There will be music, fireworks, a ball drop and an “Auld Lang Syne” sing-along. Also, there will be a lighting of a “2017” sign. Performers will include the Temper Evans Band, a slideshow featuring memorable events from 2016 and more.

“This is the night when Market Square feels most like Times Square,” says Judith Foltz, the City’s Director of Special Events. “The spirit is so festive. We always start the new year on a good note.”

Restaurants will be offering specials. It is suggested guests should call restaurants to make dinner reservations. There will be no alcohol or mobile food sales on the square.

The Holidays on Ice skating rink will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

