Knoxville 13-year-old charged with murder in court for second hearing

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville 13-year-old charged with the murder of his 12-year-old brother was in court Tuesday for a second hearing. His family and counsel, attorney Greg Isaacs, arrived at the Knox County Juvenile Court before 10 a.m.

The hearing was held in the main courtroom with Judge Tim Irwin presiding. The hearing lasted roughly ninety minutes. Isaacs says Judge Irwin ordered the parties not to comment about the hearing.

The Knoxville District Attorney’s Office and the Knoxville Police Department are also unable to comment on the case, due to the age of the accused juvenile.

Former juvenile judge April James says Tuesday’s hearing may have been a detention hearing.

“If a detention hearing occurred today, then the court would advise the child and the child’s parents and counsel of the charges and the opportunity to be heard at this detention hearing.” said James.

Without details of the hearing, James says it’s hard to know what comes next. She says the district attorney must decide if the case will go to trial in the Juvenile Court system or in the Adult Criminal System.

“If all parties and the court complied with the statute, and I assume they did, a transfer hearing was not held today. A minimum of 14 days notice to the accused is required prior to a transfer hearing,” said James.