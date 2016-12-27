Goodwill expects large amount of donations as 2016 ends

(Photo: WKRN)
(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Goodwill Industries expects a large amount of donations this week as 2016 comes to a close.

The company says donations rise dramatically each year from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31.

Here are a few things to keep in mind when donating to Goodwill:

  • Prepare an inventory of your items to be donated before going to Goodwill. The IRS allows a deduction for each item, but it is up to the donor to estimate each item’s value.
  • When decluttering your home, consider the One-Year Rule: If you haven’t worn it, used it or played it in one year, it is probably time to donate it.
  • Donors wishing to claim tax deductions for their donations can easily do so at mygoodwilldonation.org, or they can request a paper receipt from the attendant when dropping off their donations.
  • Please remove hangers from clothing.
  • If you have a single donation worth more than $500, you will need to complete IRS Form 8283. You will also need a qualified written appraisal.
  • Be certain you are donating to a legitimate charity. Resources for research include the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office and charity-rating agencies such as GuideStar.

Locations and hours can be found online at  www.giveit2goodwill.org, under the “Donate” tab.

