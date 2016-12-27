Goodwill expects large amount of donations as 2016 ends

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Goodwill Industries expects a large amount of donations this week as 2016 comes to a close.

The company says donations rise dramatically each year from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31.

Here are a few things to keep in mind when donating to Goodwill:

Prepare an inventory of your items to be donated before going to Goodwill. The IRS allows a deduction for each item, but it is up to the donor to estimate each item’s value.

When decluttering your home, consider the One-Year Rule: If you haven’t worn it, used it or played it in one year, it is probably time to donate it.

Donors wishing to claim tax deductions for their donations can easily do so at mygoodwilldonation.org, or they can request a paper receipt from the attendant when dropping off their donations.

Please remove hangers from clothing.

If you have a single donation worth more than $500, you will need to complete IRS Form 8283. You will also need a qualified written appraisal.

Be certain you are donating to a legitimate charity. Resources for research include the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office and charity-rating agencies such as GuideStar.

Locations and hours can be found online at www.giveit2goodwill.org, under the “Donate” tab.