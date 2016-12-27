Frankie’s Body Shop fundraiser benefiting 2 Knoxville charities

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Last year the Knoxville workout community came together to “Lift for Eli,” a 5-year-old boy with spina bifida.

The event was so popular, that Frankie’s Body Shop said they decided to host their second-annual “Lift for a Cause.” Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the community is invited to lift for the Knoxville chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Special Spaces.

“All of the proceeds are going to go directly to those two organizations and we’re splitting it half and half,” said Chloe Padilla with Frankie’s Body Shop.

The cost to compete is $25. The community is also invited to watch for a $10 donation.

“We’re having definitely a dead-lift, but it is not going to be really serious. It is more of a family fun kind of event to see who can lift a lot of weight,” said Padilla. “We’re doing a silent auction, we’re having some events for all ages. We really want everybody to feel involved and we want it to be our family, but we’re also extending the welcome to anyone that wants to come.”

For more information visit Frankies Body Shop’s Facebook page.