East Tennessee to celebrate the New Year

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – There will be many events across East Tennessee to celebrate to New Year. From ball drops to fitness activities, there are many family friendly events.

Gatlinburg’s New Year’s Eve

The city will carry out the celebration’s tradition of the ball drop and fireworks show at the Space Needle, but there is also some new entertainment this year as well. Details

Knoxville’s New Year’s Eve on Market Square

The annual city celebration will feature music, a ball drop, fireworks and more.

The Muse’s New Year at Noon

The family friendly event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at 516 N. Beaman Street. There will be a photo booth, crafts, refreshments and other fun activities for children. Details

Calhoun’s New Year’s Day 5K

The run will start at Calhoun’s on the River, and go out and back on Neyland Drive. The run is open to all ages. Details

Tennessee state park hikes

Tennessee residents can start the new year by going on a guided hike in a state park. Guided hikes will be available on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day at 55 parks. Details

Blount County Family Storytime and Noon Year’s Eve Countdown

Blount County Public Library will help families celebrate the New Year with storytelling, music, a balloon drop and more. Parental participation is required at the event. It is from 10:30 a.m. to noon.