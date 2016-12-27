3-year-old, 2 adults killed in Middle Tennessee crash

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A crash Christmas night claimed the lives of a mother, father and child in Middle Tennessee.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard near Big Station Camp Boulevard in Gallatin.

Police said William “Michael” Hobbs, 27, was driving when he lost control of his SUV after hitting another vehicle.

Hobbs’ car flipped before it hit an embankment and went up in flames.

All five people inside were reportedly thrown from the car. A report states none of them had been properly restrained.

Hobbs and his 3-year-old son, Colton, died on impact. Reba Cooke died at TriStar Skyline Medical Center.

Two of the couple’s children, a 5-year-old and 6-month-old, survived and are being treated at Monroe Carell Junior Children’s Hospital.

A family friend told News 2 doctors expect the 5-year-old to be okay. Her 6-month-old brother’s injuries are more severe.

Tabitha Mead was on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard with her mother right before the crash.

“Everybody was looking for the baby. We couldn’t find the baby. When paramedics and rescue got there, that’s when they went up on top of the cliff and found the baby,” she said.

“I was about two car lengths ahead of them. When I saw it in my rearview, I couldn’t get it out,” she explained.

Mead is a nurse tech, so she knows CPR and immediately pulled over to help.

“I grabbed my phone and dialed 911, explained to them what I had just seen, and told them we needed somebody and was running towards the accident, running towards the burning vehicle and noticed there was a little boy that was laying outside the vehicle,” she said.

She said the crash brought up a lot of her childhood memories.

“I lost my brother when he was four. I was seven, about 22 years ago, and we were in a really, really bad car accident, and it really makes me think because I’ve got two small children, and it makes you realize, life’s precious,” Mead said.

She said in the midst of all the chaos, she and several other people stopped to pray, and she wants the family to know she’s still thinking of them.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured. Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.