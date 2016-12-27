2 adults, 2 juveniles charged with burglary, vandalism of Maryville Christian School

MARYVILLE (WATE) – Four people, including two juveniles, are in custody after Blount County deputies say they broke into and vandalized Maryville Christian School at least twice over the Christmas weekend.

Benjamin Allen Hurley, 18, of Morgantown, West Virginia, is charged with two counts of burglary of a business, one count of vandalism and one count of evading arrest. He is being held on $9,500 bond.

Wyatt Stelman Harper, 19, of Maryville, is charged with two counts of burglary of a business, one count of vandalism, and one count of possession of marijuana. He is being held on $9,250 bond.

A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were also arrested and charged with two counts of burglary by a delinquent and one count of vandalism by a delinquent. Both live near the school and were released into the custody of their parents.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office was called to the school in the early morning hours of Christmas Day and again on December 26. A school official said there was another break-in on the morning of December 24. During that burglary, the suspects poured popcorn oil around the school and threw ice cream treats all over one of the break rooms. They also stole a small amount of cash from a cup.

In the early morning hours of December 26, deputies found the four suspects behind the schools. The two juveniles and Harper were immediately taken into custody, but Hurley ran off. He was arrested a short time later at a home on Mercer Drive. He had a container in his possession containing a marijuana cigarette.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.