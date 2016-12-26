Wildfire won’t hinder Gatlinburg New Year’s Eve plans

GATLINBURG (WATE) – After a difficult end to 2016, Gatlinburg is ready for a fresh start.

“We’re so excited about this weekend, entering the new year with our New Year’s Eve ball drop and fireworks display,” said Gatlinburg spokesperson Marci Claude.

The city will carry out the celebration’s tradition of the ball drop and fireworks show at the Space Needle, but there is also some new entertainment this year as well.

“We’re excited this year, we are adding in a concert stage show with Beau Braswell – he’s a rising country music star – and with Cassidy Diana who is also a rising country music star straight from Nashville.”

The concert kicks off the celebration at 10:00 p.m., but there is plenty of fun to be had in downtown Gatlinburg beforehand.

“We suggest that people come in to town early, as always, and enjoy the parkway with every place you could imagine eating, anything you could imagine eating, do some shopping, visit the attractions, kill some time and then come and join us 10:00 for the stage show.”

Visiting the Smoky Mountains is the best way to help the town heal.

“Just excited to enter into 2017. We’re turning a corner into recovery and recovery mode for our sweet little mountain town, and this is just a great way to kick off the new year.”