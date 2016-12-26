Volunteers spend holiday break helping Gatlinburg wildfire victims

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Christmas Day may be over, but the holiday spirit is not. Volunteers are spending part of their holiday vacation helping those affected by the wildfire.

“My husband and I work, and so this was an opportune time for us to come and help out,” said volunteer Nancy Dunning. “Our children were not home for Christmas and we were looking for some ways to help.”

Volunteers are coming from all over the country to help those affected by the wildfires at the Boyd’s Bear distribution center.

“I came here originally to spend time with my grandmother and she asked me, ‘Well if you want to go and volunteer with the drive to give to people who lost their jobs and homes, you should go with me the day after Christmas,’” said volunteer Ben Avery.

Volunteers are still the number one thing needed at the distribution centers.

“Mostly what I’ve done is either coordinate or be a personal shopper for – I don’t like to say victims, I like to say clients. They’re here to shop, they’re here to help themselves get through this very difficult period,” said volunteer Charlotte Textor.

The center is also in need for food.

“We need tuna, chicken, raviolis, Vienna sausages – things that children would like, and like to eat and things that are easy for the parents to fix,” said Textor. “If they’re in a room with a two-eyed stove, they can’t fix a lot.”

Even after the holidays are over, Sevier County is still going to need the giving and charitable spirit they have received so much of over the last month.

“We can always find something for you to do,” said Textor. “It’s the easiest feel good you would ever want to have.”