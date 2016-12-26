Titans’ Mariota to have surgery Wednesday, months of recovery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Titans head coach Mike Mularkey held his weekly press conference Monday after the team’s weekend game.

The Titans lost to the Jaguars 28-17 on Saturday with quarterback Marcus Mariota fracturing his fibula.

He’s scheduled for surgery this Wednesday in Charlotte to put a plate on his fibula, Mularkey said Monday. The surgeon is Bob Anderson, who Mularkey says is one of the best in the world.

Mariota is expected to be in recovery for four to five months, and the coach said he’s hopeful the quarterback will be a part of some of the Titans OTAs.

Along with that, Mularkey told media that Karl Klug will also be in Charlotte for surgery on his Achilles tendon this Wednesday, and LeShaun Sims is in the concussion protocol.

Coach Mularkey also said the loss to the Jaguars was a “tough lesson to learn,” and it’s “very important” for the team to finish with a winning record after a 3-13 season.