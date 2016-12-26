Tennessee to depart for Nashville, Music City Bowl

The team is expected to leave for Nashville at 2:00 p.m. WATE 6 On Your Side will carry the stream live online. Click here to view on the WATE 6 On Your Side News app.

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee is looking to prove themselves at the Music City Bowl.

After spending Christmas with their families, the team is expected to depart from Neyland Stadium Monday. The Volunteers plan the Nebraska Cornhuskers on December 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The game will feature a 3:30 p.m. E/T kickoff on ESPN.

The Volunteers are ranked No. 21 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings. The Cornhuskers are No. 21 in the latest Amway Coaches Poll and No. 24 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

The #Vols getting ready to load up and head to Nashville for the @MusicCityBowl! @6News pic.twitter.com/XRacPpWGtn — Emily Proud (@EmProWATE) December 26, 2016

Related: Butch Jones: Tennessee building momentum for Music City Bowl