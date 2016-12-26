Middle Tenn. man charged with driving to Knoxville for sex with underage girl

John Overstreet (source: Blount County Detention Center)
KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Middle Tennessee man was arrested earlier this month for allegedly traveling to Knoxville for the purpose of having sex with a 12-year-old girl who actually turned out to be an undercover police officer.

John Langston Overstreet is charged with attempted enticement of a minor.

Court documents say a Knoxville Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force officer set up a profile on a website known as a haven for finding opportunities to sexually exploit children and was contacted by a user officials later determined to be Overstreet.

Arrangements were made for him to travel to Knoxville to have sexual relations with the fictitious 12-year-old girl. When Overstreet arrived at the predetermined meeting spot on December 13, he was taken into custody.

Overstreet has pleaded not guilty. A trial date has been set for February.

