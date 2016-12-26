Knox County volunteers spend Christmas delivering meals

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Volunteers spent their holiday delivering hot meals and gifts to nearly 500 people in Knox County through Knox County Mobile Meals.

“This is the time to give, not just to receive and also give of yourself, so that’s what we try to do,” said volunteer Gregory Patterson.

Mobile Meals feeds about 900 seniors in Knox County every week. The food is delivered to those unable to cook for themselves week in and week out.

“I just think the workers are wonderful, bringing me my food, preparing it and everything,” said Rosalee Garner.

On Christmas, the service is even more meaningful. Volunteers helped make Christmas a little brighter for those spending the holiday without their family.

“When you think about Christmas Day, if someone does not have family in town to prepare their meal for them, how lonely it would be to be alone in their home,” said Director of CAC Office of Aging Susan Long. “Today, we’re giving out a little over 460 meals, along with a holiday gift, so all the volunteers will take the holiday gift and a hot meal and it’s just a special day.”

Volunteers say the gift of giving is the greatest present of all.

“Every time I volunteer, it just soothes my heart and it just makes me want to do more.”

More than 1,500 volunteers make Knox Mobile Meals possible. For information on volunteering or signing up to receive meals, visit knoxseniors.org.