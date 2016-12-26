Georgia teen’s thoughtful gift for boyfriend wanting Bible for Christmas

MARIETTA, Ga. (WATE) – Some people write their notes and thoughts in their Bible, but a Georgia teen decided to take her notes to the next level when her boyfriend wanted a Bible for Christmas.

Reagan Lee said she spent three months writing in every page of a Bible for her boyfriend. She wrote notes, highlighted some of her favorite quotes and illustrated some of the passages that meant the most to her.

While the teen said she has received some negative comments from people, most of the comments were positive, with some people commending her for breaking down parts of the Bible to make them better to understand. Lee said her boyfriend loved the Bible.

my bf said he wanted a bible for Christmas so i spent 3 months decorating every. single. page. happy with how it turned out though🙂 pic.twitter.com/2vLQuBwYR5 — ray (@reaganlee17) December 25, 2016

@reaganlee17 this is very awesome!!! That Matthew chapter 7 picture for hypocritical judgement was so good! Lol pic.twitter.com/D7kniOlvYK — ©k® (@coolkidrene) December 25, 2016