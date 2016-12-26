Eric Berry impressed with guard’s tackle after fan runs on field

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WATE) – Former Tennessee football player Eric Berry was impressed with a security guard’s superman tackle.

Late in the third quarter, a fan ran onto the field after a 15-yard catch by Travice Kelce. The fan was quickly tackled by a guard made a dive to tackle the fan from behind.

The tackle happened near the Chiefs side of the field. The Chiefs players, especially Berry loved the play.

Eric Berry approved of security guard's tackle of the fan who ran onto the field. #Chiefs #NFL #DENvsKC pic.twitter.com/aeFXPwdIw9 — Ron Clements (@Ron_Clements) December 26, 2016

The NBC broadcast mentioned a fan ran on the field but they don’t show that on TV as to not encourage more fans to do that. KMBC reporter Alan Shope called the tackle by the guard named Tyler the “best tackle of the game.”

Best tackle of game was by a guard named Tyler on a Denver fan on the field! @ArrowheadPride @TerezPaylor @TJCarpenterWHB @ProFootballTalk pic.twitter.com/pIvS9VkhmM — Alan Shope (@AlanKMBC) December 26, 2016

Too bad the guy who ran onto the field wouldn’t see the end of the game. The Chiefs ended up taking a win over the Broncos with a 33-10 victory.

Chiefs need a new middle linebacker… and I think they found him #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/3TXNSkkFxe — Andrew Stafford (@a_staff3) December 26, 2016