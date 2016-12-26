Accused child molester charged following incident at Knox County Schools event

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A man charged with rape is facing additional charges after an incident at Halls High School’s football banquet.

Anthony Woods, 44, was charged with rape, statutory rape by an authority figure, aggravated statutory rape, sexual battery by an authority figure, sexual activity involving a minor and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor in early December. Now he’s facing additional charges for criminal trespassing.

Knox County Sheriff’s office said Woods was taken into custody after a minor was raped. A no trespass warning was placed on Woods for Knox County Schools and Knox County sponsored events.

According to the arrest report, Woods was arrested on December 18 after trying to attend Halls High School’s football banquet at Halls Senior Center located at 4405 Crippen Road. After entering the banquet, officers said they saw Woods standing in the lobby. Knowing that he had a no trespass warning for Knox County sponsored events, officers asked Woods to leave.

Police said calls were made to Knox County Schools and Knox County Sheriff’s Office to inform them of the incident. Woods is scheduled in court on January 10 for the criminal trespassing charge and January 12 for the rape and sexual battery charges.

Investigators say Woods has a criminal history in the county, which includes assault. According to Knox County Criminal Court records, Woods was charged in an incident that occurred sometime before December 10, 2007.

Woods was charged with statutory rape and sexual battery by an authority figure, but took a plea deal of reckless aggravated assault with a three-year sentence. Later he was denied judicial diversion. He appealed that decision.

On December 22, 2008, the court noticed that Wood’s aggravated assault conviction came with a notice from the prosecution that they couldn’t prove serious bodily injury, but the defense agreed to the plea anyway, so the appeals court vacated that charge.