7 ways to keep your Christmas tree out of the trash

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – It takes about 10 to 15 years to grow a Christmas tree, it is used for a couple of weeks and tossed out. Instead, here are seven ways to put your tree to good use so it doesn’t up in a landfill.

1. Recycle your Christmas tree

Many recycling facilities will take and even pick-up Christmas trees from houses. Trees either provide shelter for critters or they are chopped into mulch to maintain trails.

Knox County

Throughout the month of January, Knox County’s Solid Waste Department offers free Christmas Tree recycling. Knox County residents can bring their unwanted, live Christmas trees to Knox County Convenience Centers. Details.

Knox County also provides Christmas light recycling at Pilot Food mart locations. Lights are recycled providing jobs for adults with disabilities. Details.

Knoxville

Recycle your Christmas Tree at Ijams Nature Center right after Christmas until March during normal business hours. Trees can be dropped off at the back section of the Ijams Quarries overflow parking lot any day between 8 a.m. and dusk. Call 865-577-4717 ext. 110 for more information.

2. Donate it to the zoo

An old Christmas tree makes a perfect gift for a goat or a camel. Many zoos accept old Christmas trees. They clean the trees to remove any chemicals used when the trees were treated.

Zookeepers at Little Ponderosa Zoo said Christmas trees make a great snack for camels. Other animals enjoy playing with and in the trees.

Little Ponderosa Zoo said if you plan on donating a tree, make sure to call ahead of time. You can call (865) 457-5536. The zoo is also taking leaves for animals.

3. Make Christmas presents for next year

Christmas may be over, but there is no reason you can’t get ahead for next year.

There are plenty of DIY projects to make one-of-a-kind gifts from your old tree. From tea light holders made from the base of a tree, ornaments, coasters, belt buckls to tree stump wall clocks, there are plenty of projects to fit anyone’s taste.

4. Create a bird sanctuary

Thought is may give you the blues to take down your holiday tree, you can make a home for winter birds.

Remove all ornaments and lights and place the tree on its stand outside. Cover the tree with bird feeders and drape pine cones covered in peanut butter over the tree.

If you would like to get fancy, you can even create a garland with fresh berries, peanuts in their shells, Cheerios or cranberries. With a bit of strong thread, push a strong sewing needle through the tops of the peanuts and string them along.

You can also make ornaments out of dried apple rings, small plums, grapes, or tangerines. Use a cookie cutter to cut out whole wheat bread or tortillas. Let them dry out and place them on your tree.

5. Use your Christmas tree in the garden

Pine needles dry quickly and decompose slowly, making them an excellent moisture and mold-free mulch. You can chip your tree trunk and spread the wood chips under shrubs next Spring. They’ll suppress weeds and as they decompose will add nutrients to the soil.

Cut off boughs and lay them over perennial beds to protect them from the snow and reduce frost heaving. Cut the trunk into 2 inch discs and set them into the soil to edge flower beds or walkways. Cut off branches to stake plants.

Trees also make great soil erosion barriers, especially for lake and river shoreline stabilization.

6. Make potpourri out of the needles

The smell of Christmas trees is one of the quintessential parts of Christmas. Keep the magic of Christmas going by creating potpourri out of your tree.

Once the greenery has dried, brush off the needles and use them to make potpourri. Mix with cinnamon sticks, whole cloves, nutmeg, dried flowers, some essential oil and dried fruit for an aromatic and colorful winter smell.

You can also take larger clippings and put them in a basket with pine cones and seeds for a festive look.

7. Living, rooted trees

Of course, next year, you could get a rooted (ball and burlap or containerized) tree and then plant it in your yard after Christmas. According to realchristmastrees.org it is a good idea to pre-dig the hole in the late fall while the soil is still soft, then plant the tree into that hole immediately after Christmas.

Stop before you decide to burn your Christmas tree

Burning your Christmas tree can be potentially dangerous.

Christmas trees are highly flamable. Even a few pine branches in a fire could get out of control quickly.

Pluse, unseasoned or the wrong type of wood burning in a wood burning stove or fireplace can be dangerous. Fir trees, including Lleylandi, shouldn’t be burnt as the sap can turn into creosote, which is like tar and which could easily catch fire inside the chimney and the fire from Christmas trees burns so hot, it could damage a firebox or chimney.

Some trees are also coated with chemicals which, when burnt, can be released into the atmosphere.