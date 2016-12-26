2 Fort Campbell soldiers charged with homicide

Associated Press Published:
Fort Campbell (WKRN)
Fort Campbell (WKRN)

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Two Fort Campbell soldiers have been charged with criminal homicide.

Media report that police in Clarksville, Tennessee say they arrested 20-year-old Marqus Bryant and 24-year-old Robert Gough on Saturday after finding 25-year-old Joseph Gordon dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Officials said both suspects are based at Fort Campbell, a sprawling Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

Police say the investigation is continuing and anyone with information should call Detective Eric Ewing at 931-648-0656.

It wasn’t clear whether the suspects had attorneys. No further information was immediately available.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s