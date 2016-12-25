Six inmates escape Cocke county jail; four still on the run

COCKE COUNTY (WATE) — Police have caught two of the six Cocke County inmates that escaped from the county’s jail annex early Sunday morning.

The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office says the inmates escaped after a water leak occurred behind a wall unit stainless steel toilet.

Reports show the bolts holding the unit rusted out and there was prior damage to the concrete due to plumbing repairs. The inmates then vandalized the laboratory, removing it from the wall, and gained access to a hole which led outside of the facility.

One inmate, identified as John Mark Speir, was captured at a residence in the Cosby community.

Inmate Steven Lewsis was also captured after a foot chase by officers in the Carson Springs Community.

The remaining fugitives are still on the run. They have been identified as:

28-year-old John Thomas Shehee who was facing criminal charges for arson, criminal trespassing, and theft of property under $500.00.

28-year-old Harce Wade Allen who was in custody for violation of probation; Allen was serving a 45 day jail sentence

29-year-old Eric S. Click who was awaiting trial for evading arrest, possession of schedule II substance, driving while suspended, probation violation and joy riding.

54-year-old David Wayne Frazier who was in custody for aggravated Robbery and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Frazier is considered to be dangerous and was awaiting trial for his charges

Anyone with information to the whereabouts of the remaining four fugitives are asked to contact central dispatch at 423-623-3064 or the Cocke County jail at 423-623-6023.