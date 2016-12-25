Sevier County Community gives family Christmas when gifts were stolen

PIGEON FORGE (WATE)-When Alison Sweeten was doing her last minute holiday shopping Friday at Walmart, all of her Christmas gifts were stolen–including cash she earned working as a server at the Dollywood DreamMore Resort.

When her coworkers learned of her loss–they rallied around her immediately. Manager Michael Morris-Montano took donations to fix her car window. What happened next, was unexpected.

Chris Sawyer, owner of Touch of Class Auto Glass learned of Sweeten’s loss and decided to do something. His family, friends, and others on social media bought presents for Sweeten’s 5 year-old son, Avery. They also put together a basket of necessities for Sweeten.

The surprise came less than a day after the gifts had been stolen. Sweeten says now, even if it’s only a dollar, she will pay it forward.