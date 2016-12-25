Portsmouth woman’s Christmas display honors fallen first responders

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Valerie Kelly’s holiday display in her front yard on Colorado Avenue is different from most.

The Portsmouth woman’s Christmas tree bears the names of fallen police officers, firefighters and medics.

“They’re not here anymore,” Kelly said.

She wants to not only remember those who died in the line of duty, but also wants to support their families. Kelly says the world is far too violent for first responders to be able to do their jobs.

“My wish for Christmas: Please stop killing these men and women,” Kelly said. “They have families that need them.”

Once a medic herself, Kelly feels a kinship with those who protect and serve.

Kelly is inviting other members of the community to come and appreciate the sacrifice the first responders on her tree have made.

“I want people to come up and look,” she said. “Don’t feel like you’re trespassing — you’re not.”