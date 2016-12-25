Knoxville sports host Jeff Jacoby passes away following battle with cancer

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – According to a post by the Doc Jeff and Heather Facebook page, host Jeff Jacoby passed away following his battle with cancer, Sunday morning.

“Our comrade Jeff lost his battle this morning. He fought a terrible disease with more dignity and grace than I have ever seen. Please pray for Jeff’s wife, children, grandchildren and friends. Christmas was always his favorite holiday and because of God’s grace he was able to see one more Christmas on earth and then go to heaven and have Christmas dinner with his father. I hope there’s a table full of sweets for them to enjoy. God bless you all and Merry Christmas,” they said in the post.

Jacoby worked side-by-side with Mickey “Doc” Dearstone and Heather Harrington on The Sports Animal for several years.

According to his Linkedin profile, Jacoby graduated with a Bachelors of Science with a degree in English and Journalism from Tennessee Technological University.

Jacoby enjoyed photography and videography and made highlight tapes for local high schools and youth sports teams.

He was a grandfather of 5, 3 girls and 2 boys.