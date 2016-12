BELL COUNTY (WATE) – Bell and Harlan County, Kentucky authorities are searching for Hershel Starrett, who has been missing since, December 20,2016.

He was last in Shields, Kentucky.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Starrett, contact the Kentucky State Police Post 10 at (606) 573-3131 or Bell County Deputy James Taulbee via Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174.

His family is desperate to know where he is so any information is important.