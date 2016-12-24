TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Jefferson City after a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy shot a man, Friday night.

Deputies were dispatched to the 12 hundred block of Cora Road in Jefferson City for reports of a man arguing with everyone in the residence with a knife.

As deputies arrived on the scene, the man came out with the knife and then reentered the residence.

Deputies then entered the home, a grandmother with two young children were also inside the home. The man attacked the deputies and that’s when an officer fired one shot.

The man was treated by deputies and EMS and was then airlifted by LifeStar to UT hospital, where he was treated.

The TBI has been contacted by WATE 6 On Your Side for more details.

