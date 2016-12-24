Knoxville Police investigates death of burglary suspect

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is investigating the circumstances behind the death of burglary suspect, Friday night.

The E-911 center received a call just after 8 p.m. from two men who were in a fight with a burglary suspect on Laurel Avenue.

The men had caught the suspect breaking into an apartment in the 1200 block of Laurel Avenue.

After attempting to discard the a duffel bag full of stolen items, the suspect attacked the men in front of the building.

After officers arrived on the scene five minutes after the call, the men continued to struggle with the suspect on the ground.

The suspect continued to resist as officers attempted to place him in custody. Once detained, the suspect began experiencing physical distress and was transported to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The body has been transported to the Medical Examiner’s office where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. Multiple stolen items and identifications were recovered from the suspect and the duffel bag.