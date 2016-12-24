Knoxville police arrest suspect following armed robbery, carjacking

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville police Department arrested a man on numerous charges following an armed robbery of a North Knoxville business, Saturday morning.

Brad Coffey, 41, faces charges of Attempted Robbery, Aggravated Robbery, Felony Evading, Carjacking and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Officers dispatched around 5:30 A.M.to Main Stay Suites on Merchants drive for an attempted armed robbery. The employee stated that a man asked for a room and then pulled a knife from his pocket and demanded money. When the employee called 911 the suspect fled out the door without obtaining any money. The employee was able to give officers the suspect description and said he went towards Merchants drive.

Then, approximately an hour later, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery on Merchants Drive. The suspect threaten the clerk of a BP Gas Station with a knife and obtained a disclosed amount of money from the register. The victim gave the same description as the suspect from the attempted robbery. The victim said the suspect fled north on I-75 in a silver Ford F-150.

Officers spotted the Coffey’s vehicle as it exited from the interstate onto Callahan Drive. The vehicle initially stopped but the driver was pushed from the vehicle by the passenger and the passenger moved to the driver seat and fled southbound on I-75. Officers pursued the suspect until the vehicle stopped and the suspect surrendered at the corner of Massachusetts Avenue and Johnston Street. Both the money and knife were recovered from Coffey.

KPD says Coffey had carjacked the owner of the silver Ford F-150 and forced him out of the vehicle at knife point.