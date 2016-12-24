Knoxville church helps the homeless

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A group of people in Knoxville braving the cold, last Sunday, in an effort to help the homeless this Holiday season.

Knox County students and Norwood Church of Christ teaming up to help the homeless

“we handed out backpacks filled with various different toiletries, coats, tobagans, scarves. We handed out water and hot hands,” said Justin Pratt, Deacon of Norwood Church of Christ.

Zachary Irons, a student at Knox County schools,putting this act of kindness into motion with an idea he picked up from home.

“I’d had an idea for years collecting old backpacks and stuffing them with supplies and then handing those out to the homeless. So he just inspired me to get it started.”

With that holiday spirit in mind, this group was determined to spread some Christmas cheer.

“Everyone in East Tennessee has come together for the Gatlinburg fires and everything like that. We wanted to make sure that these folks weren’t forgotten,” said Christie Irons, Zachary’s mother.

Sunday’s effort proving to be an afternoon well spent, warming the hearts of the homeless.

“It means a lot really. It’s good that people are starting to step up and help out. This isn’t a life to live,” said Jacobie Florence.