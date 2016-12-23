Questions about removing debris after Gatlinburg fires

Related Coverage What happens to the rubble left behind by Gatlinburg wildfires?

GATLINBURG (WATE) – It’s been more than three weeks since the fires scorched hundreds of acres in Sevier County, leaving more than 2,400 structures damaged or destroyed and now some are wondering about what will happen with all the debris.

“How long do Gatlinburg homeowners have to clean up their property? Is there a time frame set for the debris to be cleared?”

The Gatlinburg public works directors says there is no time limit for a demolition permit. However, he says with so many homes in Gatlinburg affected, the city is looking to establish a limit.

“Where should homeowners take all the debris?”

WATE 6 On Your Side’s Don Dare found out there’s a special location at 1826 Ridge Road in Pigeon Forge where people can bring their rubble. It’s managed by the Sevier County Waste Facility. It’s been very busy. At one point, nearly 200 trucks a day were coming by, dumping ash, insulation and other debris. There are a few things, however, you’re not supposed to bring.

“Just keep the large metal items out. Get those recycled. They can be recycled even if they’ve been burned. and if ever does dry out, try to keep those ashes dried down some,” said Sevier County Solid Waste Director Tom Leonard.

The cost is $5.50 per cubic yard.

If you have a question, call us at (865) 633-6867 or rebuildinggatlinburg@wate.com.