Oak Ridge police find little boy’s stolen iPad, bring Christmas early

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – It’s not every day Oak Ridge police officers get to meet someone like Stryker, 7. When his iPad was stolen, two officers promised they would find it and bring it back no matter what.

“It’s the only thing he’s able to do and do well. Stryker is non-verbal and all he could say was, ‘Sissy’s IPad, Sissy’s iPad.’ He was really worried about it,” said Carolyn Cranmore.

In less than 24 hours the iPad was found, personally returned close to midnight by Officer Jeremy Phillips. Cranmore said she woke Stryker up just so he would know it was back safely.

“Officer Phillips spoke to Stryker and got down on one knee and told Stryker, ‘Buddy I’m going to find your iPad.” said Cranmore.

Officer Buckner fulfilled another promise: to introduce Stryker to his police dog. Joined by Chief of Police James Akagi, Stryker’s family and the officers played in with the dog, thanking one another for their kindness.

When asked what this kind of meeting meant to him, Officer Buckner said, “It was probably the best Christmas present I think any of us were able to get this year.”