Oak Ridge firefighters describe terrifying rescue of 12

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – During the height of the Sevier County firestorm, an image emerged showing two firefighters bravely walking toward the inferno on Mitchell Road in Wears Valley.

Jordan Alcorn, Oak Ridge Fire Department Engine 2 Captain, was one of the men in the photo. He was part of a five-man crew that helped rescue 12 people during the wildfires.

“We were anticipating it to be one person based on the 911 calls. When we got to them, we realized there was multiple vehicles and multiple people and of various ages,” said Alcorn.

Alcorn said it was chaotic. He said fire had surrounded them, there were multiple trees down and the smoke was so thick they could barely see. It was something he had never experienced before.

Making their way to the dead end road, Oak Ridge Fire Chief Darryl Kerley was right behind Alcorn on the phone with one of the 12 stranded people, hoping and praying they could rescue them.

“She was hysterical, she was crying and saying they’re all gonna die right there and I”m like who’s with you? And she said well there’s 12 of us here in the cars we’re all gonna die fire’s all around us,” remembered Chief Kerley.

Firefighters spotted three cars in the middle of the road with fire rapidly approaching on both sides. Firefighters said the smoke was so bad it was burning their eyes. They had to pull their hoods up over their nose and mouth so they could breath.

“When they saw our flashlights I think that’s when they realized things were going to get better for them,” remembers Alcorn. “We just began getting them out of their vehicles and reassuring them that it was gonna be okay and got em transported off that road and on the shuttle buses and back to the command post.”

All 12 people and four dogs were able to get to a trolley and head to the Pigeon Forge shelter.

“In my 39 years of service, this has been the worst disaster I have seen in East Tennessee,” Chief Kerley said after the 12 had been rescued. “Every direction we looked, there were fires burning on the mountainside. We saw cabins explode into fire on the ridge tops and there was nothing we could do. It was a totally helpless feeling.”

FULL INTERVIEWS: Oak Ridge Fire Department