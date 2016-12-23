Middle Tennessee volunteers distribute donated toys to kids affected by Sevier County fires

PIGEON FORGE (WATE) – Christmas came early in Pigeon Forge as volunteers from Sumner County in Middle Tennessee brought a little holiday cheer to families affected by the Gatlinburg fires. Hundreds of toys were passed of to children so they didn’t miss out on Christmas.

“We tried to make little dreams come true,” said volunteer Beverly Studd.

The volunteers filled a room with hundreds of toys and set up photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The donations went to more than 90 children affected by the fires.

One boy whose family lost everything in the fires had a big smile on his face Friday thanks to a new bicycle. He received one of 54 donated bicycles.

“Tennessee really shined through our troubles here,” said Studd.

The Norma Dan Motel is allowing the volunteers to stay free of charge for the toy distribution. Some of the families weren’t able to make it out Friday night, so the volunteers are taking time away from their Christmas Eve to drop off the toys.