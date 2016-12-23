Hijacked Libyan plane diverted to Malta with 118 passengers on board

VALLETTA, Malta (WATE) – The latest on a hijacked Libyan airliner

6:47 p.m.

A Maltese Ministry of Foreign Affairs communications officer, Etienne Saint John, told CNN that the plane landed “a few minutes ago.”

“Security personnel are on the scene. There is an ongoing meeting at the Prime Minister’s office regarding the plane,” said John.

6:36 p.m.

Malta International Airport confirms there is an unlawful interference at the airport. Airport authorities said emergency teams were dispatched.

MIA confirms there is an unlawful interference at the airport.Emergency teams dispatched.Visit https://t.co/Lf8i8e8s6L for flight info. — Maltairport (@Maltairport) December 23, 2016

6:17 p.m.

Authorities in Malta are dealing with the “potential hijack” of a Libyan airliner said to be heading to the country, the prime minister said Friday.

Maltesee Prime Minister Joseph Muscat tweeted that he had been “informed of potential hijack situation of a Libya internal flight do Malta.” Muscat said security and emergency operations were standing by.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Informed of potential hijack situation of a #Libya internal flight diverted to #Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by -JM — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) December 23, 2016