Knoxville 11-year-old donates hundreds of teddy bears to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Christmas came early for hundreds of patients at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

For the past three years, Emilee Gregg, 11, has been donating teddy bears to the hospital where she once spent months at a time as a patient herself.

“It makes me feel happy to do something for someone else,” Emilee said.

She knows what it’s like to not be home for the holidays. Her ongoing battle with a rare blood disorder forced her to spend multiple Christmases in the hospital, and she credits a teddy bear for helping her through.

“It was calm and relaxing to have one,” Emilee said. “It was like my little buddy to have it next to me.”

The comfort from her fuzzy friend inspired a desire to give.

“It meant a lot to her,” Jody Gregg, her father, said. “That was one of the first things she said when she got home is that she wanted to do something to make sure every child gets one.”

And that’s exactly what she did: collecting 912 teddy bears and donating them to a place dear to her heart just in time for the holidays.

“I just want every kid to have a toy for Christmas, because I know that some kids can’t even have a card game, so I decided to give every kid a board game or a teddy bear to satisfy them for Christmas,” she said.

Emilie’s mission prompted others to lend a helping hand. Benchmark Physical Therapy has been working with her to gather toys for patients at ETCH for the past two years.

“She thinks about others when she has so much that she’s dealing with and going through,” Brian Alexander, account manager for Benchmark Physical Therapy, said. “That was one of things that drew us to this, especially at such a young age to want to give back. We said we got to help her and wanted to be a part of it.”

This year, Emilie and her friends at Benchmark donated 1,280 teddy bears and games to the hospital, Emilie’s biggest donation yet, and her family couldn’t be more proud.

“She wants to give back,” Jody Gregg said. “And we’re proud of anything she does but she is an inspiration to me, her mom and many other people.”