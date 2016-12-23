Gatlinburg church members gear up for Christmas after losing church in wildfires

GATLINBURG (WATE) – This year they are sitting in folding chairs instead of pews and the music is played on a keyboard instead of a piano, but that’s not stopping members at Roaring Fork Baptist Church from getting their temporary church home ready for Christmas.

“We hung up our Christmas wreaths. We did some lights. We had some trees. Didn’t look like our sanctuary, we’re doing that and we’re still just wanting to spread the word,” said church member Donny Hatfield.

Over the last couple of weeks the church has been celebrating the Christmas season with Christmas plays and programs. They are proving that it’s not about the building but the people.

“We had six lives changed for their life with Christ, six salvations, and five of them were adults that come in and hear the word, this Christmas word, our Christmas program and their lives were changed. Even though we weren’t at church, we had church.”

Despite completely losing their church the in the devastating wildfires, the church has been spreading Christmas cheer and miracles to those in need.

“We were just praying we needed meat for these boxes. Two hours later, a group shows up with 60 hams that we put in our boxes, so we were able to do that.”

For the families who were affected by the tragedy, members of the church have a Christmas message: “Jesus is the reason for the season. God didn’t do this fire. He stopped it with the rain, but God didn’t start the fire.”

The church’s Christmas Day service will be at 11:00 am at Camp Smoky at 3311 Camp, Smoky Lane.