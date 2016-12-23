Military wife finds creative way to include deployed husband in Christmas card

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – The holidays are typically the happiest time of the year for many – but for some, it can be difficult.

Erika Frasier is celebrating her first Christmas without her husband since his deployment to Afghanistan. She says the nine and a half hour time difference is rough and Christmas time makes the separation even more difficult. However, this Christmas Frasier found a way to be close to her husband, even when he was miles away.

“I took a picture, and then his friends took a picture of him over there and I just put them together. It’s two separate pictures that I just cropped and put together,” said Frasier.

Frasier says her husband sent her almost 25 different poses. “I just kind of went through a bunch of them. He had probably more fun with this card than I did,” she said laughing.

Erika says her husband is expected to come home in July, but he may leave again for his next tour. She encourages others who may be far away from their loved ones to stay busy, communicate with friends and family and to find something to stay positive about.

“ I really found power and strength by doing the Christmas card. It gave me something to look forward to and to see everybody’s reactions kind of bring happiness to a sad time for us,” said Frasier.

