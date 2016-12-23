A pet ‘fur’ Christmas: Knoxville shelters host adoption event

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – If you’ve been thinking about adding a pet to your family, Friday is the time to do it.

Young-Williams Animal Center and the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley are partnering for a “Home for the Holidays” adoption special, sponsored by Grayson Subaru. From Dec. 21-23, all pets at Young-Williams Animal Center and the Humane Society locations will be $25.

Young-Williams said they hope the reduced prices will encourage people to adopt rather than buy pets, which helps save lives. The goals is to clear out shelters and find homes for every pet.

Every adopted animal will receive the services covered by the regular adoption fee, which includes a veterinary physical exam, spay/neuter surgery, some standard vaccinations and microchip with registration. The adoption prices will be available at Young-Williams Animal Center, 3201 Division St., off Sutherland Ave; Young-Williams Animal Village, 6400 Kingston Pike on Bearden Hill; and the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley, 6717 Kingston Pike.

Young-Williams is also launching their “Happy Neuter Yet” campaign. All male pets can be fixed for only $20 during January.

The shelter says spots are limited, so pet owners should make appointments. Pet parents who wish to take advantage of this offer must mention the “Happy Neuter Year” campaign when they schedule their appointment. Call (865) 215-6677 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

“Neutering male pets is a simple surgery that reduces unwanted behaviors, like roaming, fighting and urine-marking territories,” said Young-Williams’ CEO Jeff Ashin. “It also guarantees your dog or cat never fathers a litter of puppies or kittens.”

This year WATE 6 On Your Side is also partnering with New Phase Research for “12 Strays of Christmas. The goal is to find homes for 12 cats and dogs.

More: Animals ready to be adopted for 2 Strays of Christmas