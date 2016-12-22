Zoo Knoxville announces death of beloved white rhino Mondo

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Zoo Knoxville announced Thursday the death of its beloved male Southern white rhino Mondo, an ambassador for his endangered species since 1988.

Zoo officials say Mondo’s health deteriorated rapidly over the last few days, despite exhaustive efforts by his caretakers and University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine doctors. The decision was made Thursday afternoon to humanely euthanize him.

Mondo arrived in Knoxville in May 1988 on a breeding recommendation to be paired with the zoo’s herd of females. He sired nine calves during his time in Knoxville, which have gone on to other zoos to be part of the Species Survival Plan to help save rhinos from extinction.

Mondo was 44 years old. The life expectancy of a rhino is 40 to 50 years.

“We are heart-broken and saddened by the loss of Mondo, who was truly beloved,” said Lisa New, President and CEO of Zoo Knoxville. “He connected people with the plight of wild rhinos. His legacy lives on not only in his progeny, but also in all those who were touched by him to care about the survival of rhinos.”