What will happen if there is a surplus in Dolly Parton’s My People Fund?

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Gatlinburg is continuing to clean up and rebuild nearly a month after the deadly wildfires. The WATE 6 On Your Side newsroom has received numerous calls and emails asking about the rebuilding process.

“What will be done with what Dollywood has after giving $1,000 per month to qualified people?” – Jon Broome

The Dollywood Foundation says so far they have raised $9 million for the My People Fund. With the first round of distribution, $840,000 of that was used. The foundation says as of right now, they are not sure if they will have a surplus, but they have a plan for it if they do.

“If it looks like we’re pulling up at the end and we do have some surplus of funds, we are going to determine at that point the most effective way to get that into the hands of the families. But again, 100% of this fund is committed to go straight to the families,” said Dollywood Foundation Executive Director Jeff Convers.

If you have a question, call us at (865) 633-6867 or rebuildinggatlinburg@wate.com.