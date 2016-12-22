Veterans group honors Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett fought back tears when a group of veterans honored the local leader with a lifetime membership to the National Vietnam Veterans of American organization, only the second person to receive the honor in Tennessee.

“I’m really at a loss for words. I don’t deserve it,” he said. “I’m honored that they honor me but the cameras ought to be on these men, because they’re the ones who made the sacrifice. I didn’t.”

Burchett said America’s veterans are the country’s heroes, and they deserve to be celebrated. He said it’s especially important to honor Vietnam War veterans like Bill Robinson, the longest-held prisoner of war during the Vietnam War still living.

“Never before has there been a generation of veterans who have been abandoned by their own nation,” Robinson said. “We were abandoned by our own government on the battlefield. President Johnson stopped the war and walked away and left me in Hanoi to fend for myself.”

Though Burchett never personally served in the military, he comes from a family who did. He often talks about his father, a U.S. Marine in World War II, who inspired his life-long dedication to veterans issues.

“It’s one thing to say you support veterans, but it’s your demonstrated activities in support of that that makes all the difference in the world,” Barry Rice, president of the Tennessee State Council of Vietnam Veterans of America, said.

Knoxville veterans said the award serves as a symbol of gratitude to a mayor who puts his promises into action.

“I’ve dealt with a lot of politicians over the years over my career and a lot of them talk about things,” Don Smith, president of the Bill Robinson chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America, said. “They’ll take the opportunity to show up at a veterans event, shake hands and get their pictures taken and after that, they’re gone and back to doing whatever they were doing. To actually step forward and do something, without having to be pressured into it, just doing it for the right reasons is an example he sets for all of them.”

Burchett said the surprise tribute left him feeling humbled and honored.

“I honestly just think about my mom and dad today,” he said, “and I’m just very appreciative.”