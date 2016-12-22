PHOTOS: Knoxville police search for owners of items stolen from porches

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is looking for the owners of a large amount of items believed to have been stolen from front porches of several homes.

Police say it appears most of the items were taken from homes in the Parkridge community. Items included shoes, medical supplies, electronics, clothing, Christmas decorations and food.

If you live in that area and are missing packages or recognize any of the items in the photos, you are asked to call the Knoxville Police Department’s crime information line at (865) 215-7212.

