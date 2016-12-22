New restrooms open in Knoxville’s Market Square

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Long awaited restrooms have finally opened in Knoxville’s Market Square.

The public facility is located in the Market Square parking garage at the corner of Wall Avenue and Walnut Street. Mayor Madeline Rogero attended an official “tissue-cutting” on Thursday.

Officials say the restroom is built to last, made from durable, energy-efficient floors and concrete, along with graffiti-resistant paint. There is one for men, one for families, and another for families. All have diaper changing stations.

The restrooms will be open from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily, but the hours will be extended for special events.

