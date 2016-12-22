MARYVILLE (WATE) – Christmas is on Sunday this year, which leaves many families contemplating if they should attend a church service on Christmas morning or spend time opening gifts with their family.

Dr. Trenton J. Stewart, the lead pastor at Foothills Church in Maryville, is hoping make the choice for families easy. He has moved his church’s normal Sunday services to Friday and Saturday. He’s encouraging people to spend time with their families Christmas morning, to reconnect and celebrate traditions.

“We’re not doing a Friday and Saturday service in lieu of Sunday,” said Dr. Stewart. “It’s not just a candlelight service.”

Instead of their typical three Sunday services, Foothills Church is holding five services. On Friday they have a service at 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday they have a service at 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The pastor hopes different service options will help him connect with the community and reach new people who may not typically go to church. He hopes people that normally have to work on Christmas Eve, like those that work in retail will be able to attend.

“We want our people to be able to enjoy and worship on one of our services on Friday and Saturday and we wanted them to have a chance to be with their families on Sunday and allow them to connect with family members,” said Stewart. “We know people have traditions and that is when people are typically going to gather with their kids to do presents and that kind of stuff, so for us, the day that we worship is not sacred. Sunday is not a sacred day, it’s just the day that we traditionally go to church, but we can certainly worship on any day and don’t feel like we are violating any scripture.”

This is the first year Foothills Church has launched their “Foothills Christmas.” This year Stewart hopes to make the service interactive, with everything from a “Jingle Jam” for smaller children to milk and cookies in the front lobby.

“We’ve never done a Foothills Christmas, so this is new for us,” said Dr. Stewart. “We’ve typically done a Christmas eve service and just kind of sung some Christmas songs and things, but this is just more dynamic. We have a lot of video elements and songs that collaborate with video, so we’re trying to share the story and message of Christmas from the beginning to the end, so it is and will be an experience from the time people come to our lobby”

Dr. Stewart said the church has tried to make their church feel cozy for the service. They even have fireplaces set up and dining room tables.

“Obviously, Christmas is a great family experience, so our service is going to be family geared, family oriented,” said Stewart. “It will be I think engaging and also bring a powerful message of hope.”

For more information on a Foothills Christmas, visit the church’s website. Several other churches are also offering alternative services on Friday or Christmas Eve instead of their traditional Sunday service:

NorthStar Church

West Knoxville location – 3:00 and 4:30 p.m. services on Christmas Eve

South Knoxville location – 3:00 p.m. Christmas Eve service

Fellowship Church Knoxville

Middlebrook location – 3:00, 4:30 and 6:00 p.m. services on Christmas Eve

North location – 4:00 p.m. service on Christmas Eve

OneLife Church

7:00 p.m. service on December 23, 4:00 p.m. service on Christmas Eve

Knoxville & Maryville Vineyard

Instead of Sunday service, both locations will hold their Christmas service on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at the Bijou Theatre

Blount Community Church

6:00 p.m. Christmas Eve candleliteservice

Faith Promise Church

North Knox County Campus – 3:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. service Christmas Eve

Pellissippi Campus – 6:30 p.m. service on December 23, 3:30 p.m and 5:00 p.m. services on Christmas Eve

Blount County Campus – 3:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. services on Christmas Eve

Anderson County Campus – 3:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. services on Christmas Eve

Campbell County Campus – 5:00 p.m. service on Christmas Eve

Rio Revolution

7:00 p.m. candlelight service on December 23

St. James Episcopal Church in Knox County

4:00 p.m. service on Christmas Eve

Antioch Community Church

No Christmas Service

Church Street United Methodist Church

Noon, 3:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. services on Christmas Eve

Redeemer Church of Knoxville

5:00 p.m. candlelight service on Christmas Eve

St. John’s Episcopal Cathedral

Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. services on Christmas Eve

All Souls Church Knoxville

5:00 p.m. service Christmas Eve on Market Square Stage

Churches still planning on holding Sunday services:

First Baptist Church of Knoxville

Holding a Christmas Eve service at 5:00 p.m. and a Christmas Day service at 11:00 a.m.

First Lutheran Church

Christmas Eve worship at 7:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve and a Christmas Day worship at 10:30 a.m.

Central United Methodist Church

Christmas Eve service at 5:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. and Christmas Day service at 10:00 a.m.

First Presbyterian Church of Knoxville

Christmas Eve family service at 5:00 p.m., regular service at 11:00 p.m. and Christmas Day service at 11:00 a.m.

St. John’s Lutheran Church Knoxville

Christmas Eve service at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and Christmas Day service at 10:00 a.m.

Tabernacle Baptist Church

Christmas Day service at 10:30 a.m.

Mt. Olive Baptist Church

Christmas Day service at 11:00 a.m.

Bookwalter United Methodist Church

Christmas Eve candlelight and communion service at 5:00 p.m., Christmas Day service at 10:45 a.m.

Holy Ghost Catholic Church

Christmas Eve service at 6:00 p.m. and midnight and Christmas Day service at 8:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m. and a 7:00 p.m. service in Spanish

Centerpointe Church

Christmas Day service at 10:00 a.m.

Legacy Knoxville Church

Christmas Day service at 10:30 a.m.

Arlington Baptist Church

Christmas Day service at 3:00 p.m.

Smithwood Baptist Church

Christmas Day service at 10:45 a.m.

Lincoln Park United Methodist Church

Christmas Eve service at 5:00 p.m. and Christmas Day service at 11:00 a.m.